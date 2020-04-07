An Operation To Sterilise 800 Mosques In Dubai Is Currently Underway

The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai launched a campaign to sterilise 800 mosques in the emirate. This project is running until April 11 using the latest sterilisation technology, and environmentally-safe products.

The move is part of the country’s effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, and is in cooperation with the National Sterilisation Programme Currently that’s currently being rolled out across Dubai.

The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in #Dubai launched a campaign to sterilize 800 mosques in Dubai. The move is part of the disinfection operations the Department is conducting from 1 – 11 April using best in class products.https://t.co/aPXgWomH37 pic.twitter.com/xAKwFNLQwk — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 6, 2020

Here is the list of areas being targeted in the first sweep

Al Mizhar 1-2, Muteena 1-2, Al Muhaisnah 1-2, Al Mamzar, Mina Al Hamriya, Al Wahida, Hor Al Anz, Abu Hail, Al Baraha, Al Khawaneej 1, Al Muraqabat, Mina Saeed, Al Corniche, Al Murar, Naïf, Eyal Nasser, Riqat Al Bateen, Al Awir 1, Al Khawaneej 1-2, Al Ayas, Wadi Al Amardi, Al Bateen, Al Ras, Murdoch, Mushrif, Al Rashidiya and Al Sabkha followed by Nad Al Hamr, Al Warqa 1, 2, 3, and 4 Ras Al Khor and Nad Shamma and Al Awir.

