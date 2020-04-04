BREAKING: The Sterilization Programme Has Been Extended To 24 Hours – Effective Immediately

The National Sanitization Programme will be extended to 24 hours for a period of 2 weeks, starting from 8pm today.
Those in violation will face legal consequences.
Food outlets, such as supermarkets, as well as pharmacies and food delivery orders, will continue to operate normally.
This is part of the UAE’s major efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The Ministry also announced that medical tests will be intensified in densely populated areas.
More to follow.
Dubai Media Office announced the news this evening