An Emirati Student Has Tested Positive For Coronavirus: Bringing Total Cases To Nearly 30 In The UAE

A new coronavirus case has been confirmed in the UAE by the Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday. Thus, with this new development, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UAE is peaking to 30.

The ministry announced that a 17-year-old male Emirati student studying in the country, who showed no symptoms, was tested positive for the deadly virus. The pupil is currently undergoing treatment and his condition is reported to be in a stable condition as he is receiving all the necessary medical attention.

In a statement by the ministry, it was mentioned that classes were immediately suspended at the school and a team of specialists were sent in to sterilise the facilities.