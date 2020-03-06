An Emirati Student Has Tested Positive For Coronavirus: Bringing Total Cases To Nearly 30 In The UAE
A new coronavirus case has been confirmed in the UAE by the Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday. Thus, with this new development, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UAE is peaking to 30.
The ministry announced that a 17-year-old male Emirati student studying in the country, who showed no symptoms, was tested positive for the deadly virus. The pupil is currently undergoing treatment and his condition is reported to be in a stable condition as he is receiving all the necessary medical attention.
In a statement by the ministry, it was mentioned that classes were immediately suspended at the school and a team of specialists were sent in to sterilise the facilities.
The patient was immediately isolated and authorities are running tests on everyone who may have come into contact with the patient to ensure their safety and the safety of other residents in the UAE
Recently, UAE residents and citizens were urged to avoid travelling abroad as airports in the country have now increased the screening of passengers on arrival
The MoHAP announced that ALL returning residents and visitors will be extensively screened on arrival and could possibly be placed in quarantine (at home or at their place of stay) for up to two weeks depending on their travel history.
Dubai health authorities are further urging residents to regularly wash their hands and maintain high hygiene levels to reduce infection rates.