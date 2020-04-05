You Need A Permit To Go To The Supermarket: Government Clarifies

You DO need a permit to get groceries and go to the pharmacy.

The Supreme Committee of Crisis & Disaster Management in Dubai announced: The movement permit website is for general members of the public who are allowed to go out for essential needs such as buying food and medicine, medical emergencies and for COVID-19 testing.

https:// dxbpermit.gov.ae For enquiries, call the hotline: 800737648 Need a permit? Apply here: Update: The website asks for your car registration. It’s unclear if you need a permit to go walk to the supermarket.

People exempt from the ruling need a letter from their employer

Employees of vital sectors are exempt and registration is not required. However, they must obtain a letter from the employer stating their movement to and from work, according to the Ministry. “The paper has to be presented if stopped by authorities. It can also be used to waive violations by radar”