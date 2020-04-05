د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

You Need A Permit To Go To The Supermarket: Government Clarifies

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

You DO need a permit to get groceries and go to the pharmacy.

The Supreme Committee of Crisis & Disaster Management in Dubai announced: The movement permit website is for general members of the public who are allowed to go out for essential needs such as buying food and medicine, medical emergencies and for COVID-19 testing.

Need a permit? Apply here: dxbpermit.gov.ae For enquiries, call the hotline: 800737648
Update: The website asks for your car registration. It’s unclear if you need a permit to go walk to the supermarket.

People exempt from the ruling need a letter from their employer

Employees of vital sectors are exempt and registration is not required. However, they must obtain a letter from the employer stating their movement to and from work, according to the Ministry. “The paper has to be presented if stopped by authorities. It can also be used to waive violations by radar”

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?