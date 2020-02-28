CONFIRMED: The UAE Tour Has Been Cancelled After 2 Test Positive For Coronavirus

In recent reports, the Abu Dhabi Sports Council has cancelled the remaining two rounds of the 2020 UAE Tour after two Italian “staff members” tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

In an official statement released by the race organisers, they confirmed that “two Italian staff members of one of the teams participating in the UAE Tour have tested positive for the novel coronavirus,” and that the impromptu decision to cancel the UAE Tour was taken to ensure the protection of all participants as “safety comes at the top of all priorities.”

In the meantime, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), said that all the participants, staff members and organisers will be examined through the continuous periodic screening being conducted, and all needed procedures, including quarantine measures, will be taken to ensure viral suppression and curb the spread of its outbreak in coordination with all health and other authorities concerned in the country.