Parents: Warn Your Kids To Avoid This Absurd Coronavirus TikTok Challenge

This is painful.

An absurd Coronavirus TikTok challenge video has gone viral, where the instigator of the challenge filmed herself LICKING a toilet-seat on an aeroplane.

*Facepalm. *Facepalm. *Facepalm.

The video has since been removed from TikTok but that hasn’t stopped the woman boasting about it on Instagram

@avalouiise who posted the already infamous video went to claim that she’s already made money from it

On Instagram stories, Ava went on to explain that she used Clorox, a professional-cleaning agent before she made the video and that this is shock value at its best

She’s not wrong.

A message from the world…

