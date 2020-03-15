د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Global Village And Top Dubai Attractions Are Temporarily Closed ‘Effective Immediately’

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

The closure of top attractions across Dubai has been announced, effective from today.

The news follows updates from UAE authorities which announced the suspension of events until the end of the month and the closure of gyms, cinemas, amusement parks and fitness facilities also until the end of the month.

Closures include the iconic Global Village, Dubai Parks & Resorts and cinemas across the UAE. All were announced today as preventative measures are in line with the directive from the Department of Economic Development, and will continue until the end of March.

Main image: (R)

The following top attractions are closed until the end of the month

  • Global Village
  • Dubai Parks & Resorts

*This article has been updated. Some venues have been removed, a statement is expected to be announced shortly in regard to the previously mentioned locations.

Global Village is closed with immediate effect

LISTEN: COVID-19: UAE Suspends All New Entry Visas

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?