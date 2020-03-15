Global Village And Top Dubai Attractions Are Temporarily Closed ‘Effective Immediately’
The closure of top attractions across Dubai has been announced, effective from today.
The news follows updates from UAE authorities which announced the suspension of events until the end of the month and the closure of gyms, cinemas, amusement parks and fitness facilities also until the end of the month.
Closures include the iconic Global Village, Dubai Parks & Resorts and cinemas across the UAE. All were announced today as preventative measures are in line with the directive from the Department of Economic Development, and will continue until the end of March.
The following top attractions are closed until the end of the month
- Global Village
- Dubai Parks & Resorts
*This article has been updated. Some venues have been removed, a statement is expected to be announced shortly in regard to the previously mentioned locations.
Global Village is closed with immediate effect
في إطار الإجراءات الاحترازية والوقائية المتخذة في إمارة #دبي، أعلنت القرية العالمية اختتام موسمها الرابع والعشرين، وذلك حرصاً على ضمان السلامة الكاملة لزوارها وكذلك العاملين فيها، مع تطلعها للترحيب بضيوفها في موسمها القادم. pic.twitter.com/WkAW7XV8yu
— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 15, 2020