Global Village And Top Dubai Attractions Are Temporarily Closed ‘Effective Immediately’

The closure of top attractions across Dubai has been announced, effective from today.

The news follows updates from UAE authorities which announced the suspension of events until the end of the month and the closure of gyms, cinemas, amusement parks and fitness facilities also until the end of the month.

Closures include the iconic Global Village, Dubai Parks & Resorts and cinemas across the UAE. All were announced today as preventative measures are in line with the directive from the Department of Economic Development, and will continue until the end of March.

