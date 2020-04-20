COVID-19: 1360 Total Recoveries Confirmed Along With 7265 Total Cases

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has confirmed the latest COVID-19 numbers in the UAE.

484 new cases have been recorded taking the total to 7265.

74 new recoveries taking the total to 1360.

The Ministry also confirmed 2 new deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 43.

