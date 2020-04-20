COVID-19: 1360 Total Recoveries Confirmed Along With 7265 Total Cases
The Ministry of Health and Prevention has confirmed the latest COVID-19 numbers in the UAE.
- 484 new cases have been recorded taking the total to 7265.
- 74 new recoveries taking the total to 1360.
- The Ministry also confirmed 2 new deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 43.
Protect yourself with the following precautions
Protect yourself & the people around you by following the healthy behavior#stayhome#coronavirus#covid19#mohap_uae pic.twitter.com/6m9uuQGm5m
— وزارة الصحة ووقاية المجتمع الإماراتية – MOHAP UAE (@mohapuae) April 20, 2020
