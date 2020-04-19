There’s A New App For Tracing Person-To-Person COVID-19 Cases In The UAE

A new app called TraceCovid lets you track COVID-19 in the UAE and help curb the spread of the virus in the community.

The app is capable of identifying people who have been in close contact with the virus and works as a platform for authorities to immediately reach out to individuals who have possibly been infected and provide them with the necessary healthcare and treatments, with the aim to minimise the spread of the virus.

You need a Bluetooth-enabled smartphone for the app to work. Phones with the software installed are then enabled to exchange and store an encrypted Secure Tracing Identifier (STI). Then, if one of the users becomes infected, the relevant authorities will be able to access the user’s data and timestamp, while ensuring complete privacy of personal information, according to a Wam.ae report.

The app is available on both IOS and Android, simply search TRACECOVID, install it and enable Bluetooth.

The proven tracking system will curb the spread of COVID-19

The technology will be able to access the user’s data and timestamp, while ensuring complete privacy of personal information., according to Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of DoH.