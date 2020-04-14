Reopenings! Coffee and tea traders are back in business after 9 commercial trading activities were granted permission to reopen.

Dubai Economy announced the updates on Instagram, declaring permission for the following traders to resume business:

meat trading

fruit and vegetable trading

roasters

mills

fish trading

coffee trading

tea trading

The traders must follow strict COVID-19 hygiene requirements, employees are required to get a permit and the businesses are permitted to open between 8am and 8pm.

The statement added that only nuts trading and chocolates and sweet trading are allowed to remain open if they are located inside shopping malls.

*Permits are still required to leave your home, and residents can only leave home for essential purposes.

