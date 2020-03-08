Sharjah Royal Family Member Suggests UNBLOCKING Internet Call Ban As Covid-19 Numbers Grow
Sultan AlQassemi, an Emirati commentator and member of the Sharjah ruling family has suggested that now is the time to rethink the VOIP ban.
Most VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) services, such as online voice and video communications are currently banned in the UAE. And now as residents face unchartered territory with the outbreak of Covid-19 (meetings cancelled and remote working may become a reality for many), AlQassemi tweeted, “if we want people not to meet in person let them conduct their business online.”
As both schools and businesses across the UAE enter into the possibility of remote working, with schools already affected (schools and universities in the UAE officially closed for one month from today) the scholar made his recommendation:
“I highly recommend that the UAE now re-visits its ban on VOIP video calls in light of the spread of Coronavirus”
I highly recommend that the UAE now re-visits its ban on VOIP video calls in light of the spread of Coronavirus. If we want people not to meet in person let them conduct their business online. The benefit to the entire economy outweighs the benefit to a single firm (etisalat)
— سلطان سعود القاسمي (@SultanAlQassemi) March 4, 2020
The tweets received 1.9k likes with many praising the suggestion, adding that schools would also benefit from the move
Was thinking the same just yesterday. No way people can working remotely with this restriction in place. Schools aren’t even prepared for real-time teaching.
— Kelli Law (@KelliJLaw) March 4, 2020
AlQassemi referenced etisalat in the tweet, and the service provider was quick to respond in the comments
Help us understand you better by sharing details of your concern and account full name via DM
— EtisalatCare (@Etisalat_Care) March 4, 2020