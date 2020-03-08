Sharjah Royal Family Member Suggests UNBLOCKING Internet Call Ban As Covid-19 Numbers Grow

Sultan AlQassemi, an Emirati commentator and member of the Sharjah ruling family has suggested that now is the time to rethink the VOIP ban.

Most VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) services, such as online voice and video communications are currently banned in the UAE. And now as residents face unchartered territory with the outbreak of Covid-19 (meetings cancelled and remote working may become a reality for many), AlQassemi tweeted, “if we want people not to meet in person let them conduct their business online.”

As both schools and businesses across the UAE enter into the possibility of remote working, with schools already affected (schools and universities in the UAE officially closed for one month from today) the scholar made his recommendation:

“I highly recommend that the UAE now re-visits its ban on VOIP video calls in light of the spread of Coronavirus”