د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Sharjah Royal Family Member Suggests UNBLOCKING Internet Call Ban As Covid-19 Numbers Grow

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Sultan AlQassemi, an Emirati commentator and member of the Sharjah ruling family has suggested that now is the time to rethink the VOIP ban.

Most VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) services, such as online voice and video communications are currently banned in the UAE. And now as residents face unchartered territory with the outbreak of Covid-19 (meetings cancelled and remote working may become a reality for many), AlQassemi tweeted, “if we want people not to meet in person let them conduct their business online.”

As both schools and businesses across the UAE enter into the possibility of remote working, with schools already affected (schools and universities in the UAE officially closed for one month from today) the scholar made his recommendation:

“I highly recommend that the UAE now re-visits its ban on VOIP video calls in light of the spread of Coronavirus”

The tweets received 1.9k likes with many praising the suggestion, adding that schools would also benefit from the move

AlQassemi referenced etisalat in the tweet, and the service provider was quick to respond in the comments

UAE residents following the ongoing VOIP saga like

via GIPHY

Click play below to listen to Dubai’s top trending stories in bite-size format!

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?