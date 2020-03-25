Date Change: UAE Airports Are NOW Closed

UAE airports closed to all public travel at 11.59pm last night.

Information regarding flights is changing daily as the UAE continues its efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19, but here’s the latest:

Dubai Airports announced all passenger flights to and from the UAE – including inbound, outbound and transit – are suspended from 11.59pm on 24 Mar for 2 weeks, subject to reassessment, following a directive from the General Civil Aviation Authority.

*Earlier in the week, it was announced Dubai Airport would be closed to public travel from 11:59 pm on March 26.

Dubai Airport is now closed