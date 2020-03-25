Date Change: UAE Airports Are NOW Closed
UAE airports closed to all public travel at 11.59pm last night.
Information regarding flights is changing daily as the UAE continues its efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19, but here’s the latest:
Dubai Airports announced all passenger flights to and from the UAE – including inbound, outbound and transit – are suspended from 11.59pm on 24 Mar for 2 weeks, subject to reassessment, following a directive from the General Civil Aviation Authority.
*Earlier in the week, it was announced Dubai Airport would be closed to public travel from 11:59 pm on March 26.
Dubai Airport is now closed
A message from Dubai Airports
‘UPDATE: Following a new directive from @gcaauae, all passenger flights to and from the UAE – including inbound, outbound and transit – will now be suspended from 11:59pm on 24 Mar (tonight) for 2 weeks, subject to reassessment. For more information visit dubaiairports.ae”
UPDATE: Following a new directive from @gcaauae, all passenger flights to and from the UAE – including inbound, outbound and transit – will now be suspended from 11:59pm on 24 Mar (tonight) for 2 weeks, subject to reassessment. For more information visit https://t.co/7DoBPjBtrz pic.twitter.com/IMoFb6Se2N
— Dubai Airports (@DubaiAirports) March 24, 2020
Abu Dhabi Airport also announced its closure
Dear travelers, as per the directives of the UAE government, we would like to inform you that all passenger flights to, from and through AUH will be temporarily suspended starting March 24 at 23:59 UAE time for two weeks except cargo and evacuation flights.
— Abu Dhabi Airport (@AUH) March 24, 2020
