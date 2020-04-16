UAE Announces 460 New COVID-19 Cases Tallying The Total To 5,825 In The UAE

The UAE has announced 460 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infected cases in the country to 5,825, with 4,695 active cases as of Thursday, April 16.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), also revealed that two people have died from the novel virus, which now brings the total number of deaths in the UAE to 35.

MoHAP further announced the recovery of 61 more COVID-19 patients, bringing the number of recoveries to 1,095.