د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

UAE Announces 460 New COVID-19 Cases Tallying The Total To 5,825 In The UAE

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

The UAE has announced 460 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infected cases in the country to 5,825, with 4,695 active cases as of Thursday, April 16.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), also revealed that two people have died from the novel virus, which now brings the total number of deaths in the UAE to 35.

MoHAP further announced the recovery of 61 more COVID-19 patients, bringing the number of recoveries to 1,095.

The Ministry also reported that it conducted an additional 25,000 tests as part of efforts to flatten the COVID-19 curve within the country

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?