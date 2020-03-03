د . إAEDSRر . س

The UAE’s Fight To Defeat Covid-19 Has Been Praised Internationally

The UAE has been praised by the World Health Organisation for its fast action in providing huge relief to Iran, one of the countries most affected by Covid-19.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization highlighted South Korea, Italy, Iran and Japan as the countries of greatest concern and also noted the huge drop of aid delivered the Iran, which is all thanks to the UAE.

“I would like to use this opportunity to thank Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nayhan for his support in making this possible”

The UAE were a huge part of the aid mission sent to Iran

A World Health Organisation health mission delivered supplies and equipment to Iran and to support, the UAE Air Force deployed aircraft that carried 7.5 tonnes of cargo from Dubai to Iran on Monday.

The drop included hundreds of thousands of gloves, surgical masks, and other basic medical supplies, that will assist 15,000 healthcare workers taking care of coronavirus patients in Iran, according to Wam.ae.

And the UAE affirmed its continued support to the international community in distress, in a statement shared via Wam.ae.

The WHO logistics office in Dubai is responding to the emergency

The WHO expressed sincere thanks to HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the government of the United Arab Emirates for their kind support

The shipment has aided Iran’s response time to the virus

