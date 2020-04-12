This Graph Highlights COVID-19 Cases And Recoveries In The UAE

This Graph Shows Highlights UAE COVID-19 Cases and Recoveries

On Saturday, 376 new COVID-19 cases and 170 recoveries were announced bringing the total number to 3,736 confirmed cases and 588 recoveries.

On Friday, 331 cases were announced… and this last week overall has seen a noticeable incline in COVID-19 cases in the UAE, as well as a jump in recoveries.

It’s worth noting the UAE is intensifying testing procedures, rolling out methods to accelerate testing in densely populated areas and that the rise in cases can be attributed to the rise in testing, however, it’s also clear that we have not reached the peak in numbers just yet.

You can check the graph here daily for updates

Dubai Health Authority is stepping up screening campaigns with accelerated testing techniques

As the UAE continues to roll our numerous campaigns to curb the spread of COVID-19, authorities also announced preemptive screening campaigns this week.

In partnership with private healthcare providers and various government entities, field visits to densely populated areas are being carried out to help increase the number of tests happening in the UAE.

The UAE is also using state-of-the-art technology in line with the Ministry of Health and Prevention’s plans to intensify virus screening in order to bring COVID-19 under control, according to a WAM report.

LISTEN: Violators Of The ‘Stay Home’ Initiative Will Be Named And Shamed By Dubai Police

Apple Podcasts / Google Podcasts