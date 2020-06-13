Stranded For Over 90 Days: Dubai-Based Youngster In India Is Worried About Losing His Job In The UAE

Since the UAE halted all aviation activities on March 19, it’s been nothing less than chaos for all the UAE residents stranded overseas.

Expat families that have been torn apart are having an exceptionally difficult time coping with the current travel restrictions.

Small children have been separated from their parents for several months now, many residents have reportedly lost their jobs due to the fact that they have no way of returning and many are stranded alone with little to no money and are struggling to find accommodations.

One such struggling expat who’s been stranded in Bangalore, India for more than 90 days is Mohammed Waqas

The 23-year-old youngster has been desperately attempting to return home, back to his family and loved ones here in the UAE since mid-March.

Being away from his family for such an elongated period has been mentally and financially draining for the fresh college graduate, as his middle-aged parents are currently living alone in the UAE.

The youngster also has NO source of income after being put on unpaid leave by his employers here in the UAE.

“I applied for Tawajudi the day it was announced, I was initially relieved that the UAE was taking action to get back stranded residents… but fast forward 3-months and I am still in the same position as I was on March 21. As of now, I have my 4th application under process and I am hoping to get some good news from that.”

Waqas travelled to Bangalore, India on March 12 for a short vacation, little did he know his 9-day vacay would turn into a 90-day struggle.

With the UAE strictly suspending all flights on March 19 (in efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19), Waqas, much like several other residents, had to face a series of cancelled flights and vague responses from airlines plus embassy staff on when he would be able to return home.