Expats Erupting In The UAE National Anthem In Support Of COVID-19 Workers Will Give You Serious Goosebumps

Does the UAE have some of the BEST expats in the world or what?!

Over the last couple of weeks, a number UAE residents from all parts of the country took to their balconies to not just cheer and applaud for the virus-battling health workers, but also to sing the UAE national anthem for word-to-word in complete UNISON as a means to honour them!

This heartwarming gesture shows the public’s sincere love and utmost gratitude to the frontline workers and volunteers of the pandemic – that are tirelessly working day and night to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

UAE residents and expats from all over the world are standing in solidarity with the country’s COVID-19 warriors, and are expressing their appreciation in various ways: