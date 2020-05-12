4 UAE Families Are Infected With COVID-19 After Meeting For Prayer

On Monday, the UAE announced 680 new COVID-19 infections, taking the total number of cases in the country to 18,878. 577 recoveries take the total to 5,381 and the death toll stands at 201.

The recoveries now make up 28.5% of the total cases. It’s worth noting testing has increased, with over 26,000 tests performed across the country in the last number of days. At the media briefing, it was announced a number of cases are the result of four families contracting the virus after meeting for Taraweeh prayer.

Four families who gathered for prayer have become infected

Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, official spokesperson of the UAE Government added that today’s infections include four families who did not adhere to precautionary measures and social distancing. These families gathered for Taraweeh prayers in violation of instructions issued by the Emirates Fatwa Council and the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments, as well as preventative measures by UAE authorities, according to the Wam.ae report.

This story serves as a serious reminder of the preventative measures we can control to curb the spread, including wearing face masks, maintaining a safe distance, avoiding direct contact and as always, remember to disinfect surfaces, avoid touching doors, telephones, and light switches, as well as to regularly wash hands with water and soap.

