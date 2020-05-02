BREAKING! UAE Leaders Praise The Game-Changing Breakthrough In COVID-19 Treatment

On Friday, May 1, it was revealed that the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center (ADSCC) made a scientific breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19, that could possibly be a game-changer in the global fight against the novel virus.

In a statement released by Emirates News Agency, WAM, the UAE leaders have praised the team at ADSCC and have highlighted that the potential treatment using stem cells could add to the global efforts in curbing the spread of the coronavirus (until the vaccine is made available).

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have also congratulated the people of the UAE and thanked the team of doctors, researchers and support staff at ADSCC for their efforts.

Their Highnesses further stated that this scientific breakthrough will add to the global efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 and to ensure the health and safety of the people of the world.