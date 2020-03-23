UAE Malls CLOSED: Everyone Advised To Stay Home Except For “Absolute Necessity”

Commercial centres, shopping malls and fruit and veg markets are closed for a renewable period of two weeks and the UAE Government urges you to stay at home unless it’s “absolutely necessary to get essential supplies, such as food and medicine, or perform essential jobs.”

Residents, visitors and all those living in the nation are asked to comply with the instructions and guidelines issued by competent health and security authorities, which aim to limit social contact and avoid crowded places to ensure your safety and wellbeing, according to a joint statement by Ministry of Interior and the National Emergency and Crisis and Disasters Management Authority.

You’re also urged to use your own car with a MAX of three people per vehicle. Do not visit social places, and maintain social distance protocols even during family gatherings.

ONLY visit hospitals for critical or emergency cases and use face masks if you must visit.

Further information will be supplied regarding the use of public transport, taxis and other means of transportation soon, according to the report.

The UAE law on communicable diseases, which includes fines and jail terms, will be enforced against all violators, added the statement.