د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

You Don’t Need To Wear The N95 Mask In The UAE And For Good Reason

Author profile image

By

1
Article Featured Image

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) says people don’t really need to be wearing the N95 mask respirator unless they’re a healthcare worker or is taking care of someone who’s sick.

Why? Because instead of it helping, it could actually cause pressure on the respiratory system, which will lead to other complications. The authority announced this via their official Twitter account on Sunday, adding that children are also strictly forbidden from wearing the N95 mask.

Image Credits: Stock

Click play below to listen to Dubai’s top trending stories in bite-size format!

LISTEN: Dubai Schools Are NOT Shutting Due To Covid-19 Outbreak // No Outbreak in Abu Dhabi Residential Compound

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?