Authorities have announced the latest COVID-19 updates in the UAE.

490 new COVID-19 cases and 83 recoveries have been confirmed. This takes the total number of COVID-19 cases in the UAE to 7,755 and the total number of recoveries to 1,443.

3 more deaths were also announced, bringing the COVID-19 death toll to 46.

