UAE Newspapers Will Stop Distributing On Tuesday

UAE newspapers and print publications will stop distributing to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The UAE National Media Council has temporarily suspended the distribution of all print newspapers, magazines and marketing material, with effect from March 24, according to WAM.ae.

The suspension includes the distribution of printed materials includes (but is not limited to) adverts in residential complexes, restaurants, health centres, clinics, waiting halls, service centres and more.

Note: Subscribers of publications and large outlets in shopping centres are excluded from the suspension.