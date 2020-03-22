د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

UAE Newspapers Will Stop Distributing On Tuesday

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

UAE newspapers and print publications will stop distributing to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The UAE National Media Council has temporarily suspended the distribution of all print newspapers, magazines and marketing material, with effect from March 24, according to WAM.ae.

The suspension includes the distribution of printed materials includes (but is not limited to) adverts in residential complexes, restaurants, health centres, clinics, waiting halls, service centres and more.

Note: Subscribers of publications and large outlets in shopping centres are excluded from the suspension.

Daily UAE newspapers will continue to share updates on online platforms

The National Media council took the major decision in an attempt to limit the spread of the deadly virus.

LISTEN: Dubai Beaches Will Close For Two Weeks

Apple Podcasts / Google Podcasts

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?