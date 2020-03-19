د . إAEDSRر . س

COVID-19: UAE Pauses Work Permits With Very Few Exceptions

UAE authorities have announced a pause on work permits, until further notice.

The announcement was made by The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and covers all types of labour permits including permits for drivers and domestic workers. The decision is effective from Thursday, March 19 until further notice.

*Intra-corporate transfer and EXPO 2020 permits are exempt from the decision.

The move is part of major precautionary measures by authorities to limit the spread of COVID-19.

All new work permits have been paused

COVID-19: Entry To The UAE Is Suspended For All Residents Who Are Abroad

