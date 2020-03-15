د . إAEDSRر . س

Covid-19: The Number Of Recoveries Has Reached 23 With 1 New Confirmed Case

The Ministry of Health and Prevention announced 3 confirmed COVID-19 recoveries in the UAE along with 1 new case.

This brings the total number of recoveries to 23.

The MOHAP made the announcement on Saturday night, adding that it was two Emiratis and one Indian patient who had recovered. They are now “symptom-free” after receiving the best medical care.

The UAE’s handling of COVID-19, ‘from diagnosis to recovery reflects the high standard of health care in the country’

One more case was announced in the UAE, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 86

An Indian national, who returned to the UAE after annual leave, has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the Ministry added that anyone who had come into contact with the patient have all tested negatively for the virus.

The UAE is taking all necessary measures to curb the spread of the virus, in line with the World Health Organisation standards. Residents are reminded to wash your hands regularly with soap and water, avoid contact with people who show respiratory illness and to avoid circulating rumours through social media.

Need medical support? Here are the numbers

