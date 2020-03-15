Covid-19: The Number Of Recoveries Has Reached 23 With 1 New Confirmed Case

The Ministry of Health and Prevention announced 3 confirmed COVID-19 recoveries in the UAE along with 1 new case.

This brings the total number of recoveries to 23.

The MOHAP made the announcement on Saturday night, adding that it was two Emiratis and one Indian patient who had recovered. They are now “symptom-free” after receiving the best medical care.

The UAE’s handling of COVID-19, ‘from diagnosis to recovery reflects the high standard of health care in the country’