BREAKING: UAE Residents Will Be Allowed To Travel After June 23

Last night, the Government announced both residents and nationals will be permitted to travel outside of the UAE from June 23.

People will be allowed to travel to certain destinations under certain conditions and procedures, which will be announced later.

Since March 24, when airports closed to curb the spread of COVID-19, only repatriation flights were permitted.

