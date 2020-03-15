These 2 Snaps Show The Vast Difference Between UK And UAE Supermarkets RN

Keep calm and carry on, that seems to be the general consensus here in the UAE amid COVID-19 fears.

Reports of toilet paper shortages in the UK, the US and Australia are everywhere, with footage of people clamouring for the last remaining packages, in some cases running with supermarket trolleys and in one shocking video, there’s an actual fistfight taking place in the centre of a supermarket aisle.

While here in the UAE, for the most part. Loo roll is in plentiful supply.