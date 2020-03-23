UAE Supermarkets WILL Remain Open And Are Well Stocked

In light of this morning’s announcements that malls, shopping centres and fruit and veg markets would close, some residents questioned whether that included UAE supermarkets.

However, authorities have stated that all supermarkets and pharmacies WILL remain open.

The decision to close all commercial centres, and shopping malls along with fish, meat and vegetable markets for two weeks EXCLUDES pharmacies, and food retail outlets, including cooperative societies, grocery stores, and supermarkets, along with fish, meat and vegetables markets dealing with wholesalers.

The decision was taken by the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the National Emergency and Crisis and Disasters Management Authority to limit the spread of COVID-19.

UAE supermarkets, pharmacies and groceries will remain open, malls will close