COVID-19: UAE Suspends All New Entry Visas

*DXB has now issued an update. Here are the exceptions

The UAE has announced a ban on all new entry visas, “all visas to all foreigners” with effect from March 17.

Exceptions will only be made for diplomatic visa holders. The announcement was made by the Federal Authority For Identity and Citizenship in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19 and shared via Wam.ae.

If you have a visa issued before March 17, the decision does not apply to you.

“The move comes as part of the precautionary measures taken by the UAE in response to the World Health Organisation’s declaration of COVID-19 as a pandemic, a development which reflects the high risks now associated with travel under the current circumstances.”