COVID-19: Entry To The UAE Is Suspended For All Residents Who Are Abroad

Entry to the UAE is suspended for all valid visa holders who are currently out of the country, according to Wam.ae.

This is a temporary measure, valid for two weeks, effective from 12pm, Thursday, March 19.

The move is precautionary to ensure the safety of those affected by the decision, and is subject to renewals depending on the health status measures taken due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, according to the report.

If you currently hold a valid visa, and you’re outside of the country, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation requests you do the following: