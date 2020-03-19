COVID-19: Entry To The UAE Is Suspended For All Residents Who Are Abroad
Entry to the UAE is suspended for all valid visa holders who are currently out of the country, according to Wam.ae.
This is a temporary measure, valid for two weeks, effective from 12pm, Thursday, March 19.
The move is precautionary to ensure the safety of those affected by the decision, and is subject to renewals depending on the health status measures taken due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, according to the report.
If you currently hold a valid visa, and you’re outside of the country, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation requests you do the following:
If you’re in your country of origin
-Those who are now staying in their countries of origin have to contact the UAE diplomatic missions in their respective nations for all necessary support and to streamline their return back to the UAE.
If you’re outside of the UAE on business
-Those who are currently outside the UAE for business considerations have to contact their employers here as well as Emirati diplomatic missions in their host countries for all necessary support to facilitate their return back to the UAE.
If you’re on vacation
-Those who are now on vacation have to contact UAE diplomatic missions in their respective host countries for all necessary support to facilitate their return back to the UAE.
Here are the numbers you can call
The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) has urged the families and kins of those affected by the decision to get in touch with the ICA via the following contact numbers to get updated on all the measures they have to pursue:
-Fax: 025543883
-Mobile: 0501066099
-Landline 02 3128867- 02 3128865
-Email: Operation@ica.gov.ae
