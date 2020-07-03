UFC Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Father Dies Of COVID-19 Complications
Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, the father and trainer of the Russian reigning UFC Lightweight Champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, passed away after suffering from COVID-19 complications over the past two months.
57-year-old Abdulmanap died of brain injuries caused by a stroke after battling coronavirus. He suffered a heart attack in May and was in a coma.
Reports suggest that Khabib’s father will potentially be buried later on Friday, June 3 in his native village of Kirovaul
The legendary trainer had been hospitalised in Moscow for weeks after suffering a heart attack following his contraction of COVID-19
Abdulmanap was initially hospitalized in April in his home of Dagestan, he was later transferred to Moscow in serious condition for further treatment once his condition deteriorated.