UFC Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Father Dies Of COVID-19 Complications

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, the father and trainer of the Russian reigning UFC Lightweight Champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, passed away after suffering from COVID-19 complications over the past two months.

57-year-old Abdulmanap died of brain injuries caused by a stroke after battling coronavirus. He suffered a heart attack in May and was in a coma.

Reports suggest that Khabib’s father will potentially be buried later on Friday, June 3 in his native village of Kirovaul