UFC Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Father Dies Of COVID-19 Complications

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, the father and trainer of the Russian reigning UFC Lightweight Champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, passed away after suffering from COVID-19 complications over the past two months.

57-year-old Abdulmanap died of brain injuries caused by a stroke after battling coronavirus. He suffered a heart attack in May and was in a coma.

Reports suggest that Khabib’s father will potentially be buried later on Friday, June 3 in his native village of Kirovaul

The legendary trainer had been hospitalised in Moscow for weeks after suffering a heart attack following his contraction of COVID-19

Abdulmanap was initially hospitalized in April in his home of Dagestan, he was later transferred to Moscow in serious condition for further treatment once his condition deteriorated.

 

Our prayers go out to Khabib and his family during these testing times.

