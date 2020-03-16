DXB Has Clarified The Entry Visa Suspension: Here Are The Exceptions
This week, it was announced there would be a ban on “all visas to all foreigners, with the exception of diplomatic passport holders”.
There was some confusion over who it would affect and DXB has now clarified the matter.
There is a temporary suspension on entry visas, however, there are some exceptions (scroll down) and some flights have been suspended.
Dubai Airports assured travellers it’s following strict cleanliness and hygiene
standards.
The temporary suspension of Visas DOES NOT APPlY to passport holders from the following countries
(These passengers can continue to travel to and from the UAE although may be subject
to additional screening)
Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brunei, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy (from Rome only), Japan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, San Marino, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland,
The Vatican, United Kingdom and The United States of America.
The following countries will undergo thermal screening and nasal swab at DXB
• Italy – Rome
• Lebanon (until March 16)
• People’s Republic of China – Beijing
• Syria (until March 16)
• Thailand
*All passengers departing on passenger flights bound for destinations in the United
States will also undergo thermal screening.
Flights to and from the following countries have been suspended
• Bahrain
• Iraq (effective as of March 17)
• Islamic Republic of Iran
• Italy, except for Rome
• Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
• Kuwait
• Lebanon (effective as of March 17)
• People’s Republic of China, except for Beijing
• Syria (effective as of March 17)
• Turkey (effective as of March 17)