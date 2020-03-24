Visas WILL Be Extended For Anyone Stuck Here Due To COVID-19
If you’re stuck in the UAE, without a valid visa, and cannot leave due to the closure of borders, the UAE will soon provide help.
The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship has confirmed that the necessary support IS coming, you will be granted permission to stay legitimately in the county and an announcement is coming shortly.
“The ICA is keen to deal with various developments arising from the measures taken at both regional and international levels to contain the spread of coronavirus, Covid-19, in a way that will ensure necessary care to all residents of the UAE.”
Visa support for people stuck here due to border closures will be granted
Inbound, outbound and transit travel will halt STOP on Thursday for two weeks
Read: This Is Help For Residents Who Got Stuck OUTSIDE Of The UAE
all passenger flights to and from the UAE – including inbound, outbound and transit – will be suspended for two weeks, as precautionary measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.
— Dubai Airports (@DubaiAirports) March 23, 2020
When it’s safe to do so, DXB will be ready to ramp up operations once again
We will work closely with airlines, control authorities, service partners and the authorities to ensure a safe and seamless process throughout and further ensure readiness to quickly ramp up operations once it is deemed safe to do so.
— Dubai Airports (@DubaiAirports) March 23, 2020