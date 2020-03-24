د . إAEDSRر . س

Visas WILL Be Extended For Anyone Stuck Here Due To COVID-19

If you’re stuck in the UAE, without a valid visa, and cannot leave due to the closure of borders, the UAE will soon provide help.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship has confirmed that the necessary support IS coming, you will be granted permission to stay legitimately in the county and an announcement is coming shortly.

“The ICA is keen to deal with various developments arising from the measures taken at both regional and international levels to contain the spread of coronavirus, Covid-19, in a way that will ensure necessary care to all residents of the UAE.”

Visa support for people stuck here due to border closures will be granted

Inbound, outbound and transit travel will halt STOP on Thursday for two weeks

