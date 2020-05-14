The UAE just waived all expired residence and visit visa fines.

An announcement via the UAE Government Twitter account, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, said holders of both residency and visit visas that expired as of early March are exempted from fines.

Anyone whose visa expired in that period has a three-month grace period to depart the UAE, starting May 18. This includes fines on Emirates IDs and work permits. For information regarding your visa status, see the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship for help.

Any visa violators who meet these conditions will not be prevented from entering the country at a later date.

If you’re unsure, please check the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship

