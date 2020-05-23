You Can Now Apply To Be A Part Of Dubai Police’s Bike Patrolling Squad Bikerssssss assemble! Be a part of something bigger by volunteering for Dubai Police’s ‘Ride With Dubai Police’ initiative, where you have to patrol certain locations in the city to inform members of the public about the precautionary and preventive measures in place to combat the ongoing COVD-19 pandemic. Ride around town on your bicycle with your very own ‘Dubai Police’ jacket and give back to the community during these testing times.

Fit lads and lassies looking to apply can click here Once on the official Dubai Police website, you will be asked to fill in a form that will require your personal deets, Emirates ID number, and your preferred location. We are all responsible for each other, so if you think you’re fit for this job then sign up ASAP and get going!

#أخبار | شرطة دبي تطلق مبادرة "شارك مع فرق الدراجات الهوائية" التطوعية للتوعية بالإجراءات الوقائية من فايروس كورونا التفاصيل:https://t.co/QAtuh2KwOq#أمنكم_سعادتنا pic.twitter.com/rZFzoz5L80 — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) May 15, 2020

Riders will be required to patrol through JBR, La Mer, Al Khawaneej, Arabian Ranches, Jumeirah, Arabian Ranches, City Walk and Downtown

Those wanting to apply for the post need to be FIT, should own their own bicycle plus safety gear (such as a helmet and safety pads) and should be certified COVID-free Although, police jackets will be provided to all volunteers, and all rides will be supervised.

