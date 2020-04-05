You Need To Wear A Mask AND Gloves If You’re Leaving Your Home

On Saturday evening, Dubai extended the National Sterilisation Programme to 24 hours a day, for a period of two weeks.

Following the news, Dubai Media Office also posted a short summary of the updates, detailing who is permitted to leave their house, (people working in vital sectors and one person from each household to go to the supermarket and pharmacy) and that fact that anyone violating the rules will face strict legal consequences.

This is all part of the major efforts by Dubai to limit the spread of COVID-19.

It’s also worth noting that if you leave your home, you should wear a mask and gloves