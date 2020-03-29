Will You Get An AED1,000 Fine For Not Wearing A Mask Indoors? Authorities Clarify
Do you need to wear a medical mask indoors? Only if you’re ill.
Yesterday, new rulings for COVID-19 were announced which include fines between AED1,000 and AED50,000 created to deter the spread of COVID-19.
One, in particular, grabbed headlines after it was reported you could be fined AED1,000 for not wearing a mask indoors. And people understandably questioned who the new regulations applied to.
Now, government news agency WAM has clarified by clearly detailing WHO needs to wear a mask indoors -the ruling relates to people with chronic illness and those suffering from cold and flu symptoms only.
#UAE Attorney-General issues updated resolution on enforcement of list of fines, penalties ranging AED1,000-AED50,000 to contain #coronavirus#WamNews pic.twitter.com/AylRY0w1Qz
— WAM English (@WAMNEWS_ENG) March 29, 2020
“AED1,000 for not wearing medical masks indoors by individuals suffering from chronic diseases, and those showing cold and flu symptoms, or failing to maintain social distancing.”