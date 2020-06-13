د . إAEDSRر . س

'Expats Will Have To Pay For Hotel Quarantine Themselves': What Returning To The UAE Will Look Like For Stranded Residents

‘Expats Will Have To Pay For Hotel Quarantine Themselves’: What Returning To The UAE Will Look Like For Stranded Residents

By now all stranded UAE residents will be knowing that they will have to quarantine themselves for 14 days at their home or in a hotel upon arrival; or could face severe legal action.

According to a new set of quarantine guidelines issued for returning expats by the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism), it’s mentioned that ALL pre-arrival procedures will be provided to the passenger during and after they’ve booked their flight ticket.

All returning residents WILL be tested for COVID-19 at the Dubai airport upon arrival and will have to install the COVID-19 DXB App

Moreover, returning residents who are opting for hotel quarantine will have to bear all expenses from their own pockets and can choose a hotel from a list provided on the official website.

Those choosing to quarantine at home will have to strictly follow all conditions specified under the guidelines.

According to ARN, “The immigration and luggage pick-up processes will be under strict safety control, with transport provided for those choosing hotel quarantine.”

Additionally, residents will further be connected to a tele-doctor 24|7 through a dedicated app, and will be directed to the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) in case of emergencies.

The condition is still in place that all stranded residents must get permission from the ICA to return – before booking return tickets to the UAE – via this link

A number of stranded UAE residents have complained about getting repeatedly rejected and are pleading with the UAE authorities to speed up the ICA approval process

Applicants who have previously applied and are still awaiting a response from the ICA and are not able to re-submit their return applications

Residents are also sharing their frustration of not being granted permission to return regardless of holding a valid UAE residence visa. UAE expats are sharing their struggles via the hashtag ‘#BringBackUAEResidents‘ on Twitter.

