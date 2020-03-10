WHO Announces That The Threat Of A Pandemic Is ‘Very Real’

World Health Organisation’s Chief has made an announcement about the threat of a global pandemic as the new coronavirus quickly spreads from Asia to Europe, the Middle East and parts of the United States, according to WAM.

In China, where the virus started back in December, the virus is already slowing down; however, other parts of the globe have been seeing an increasing number of the spread taking place. Quoting Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, “Now that the virus has a foothold in so many countries, the threat of a pandemic has become very real.”

“When you reach 100 countries and when you reach 100,000 cases, it’s time to step back and think, two weeks ago it was 3o countries,” Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organisation’s emergencies programme

Dr. Tedros also said that 70% of the current 80,000 confirmed cases in China have recovered and been discharged, adding that this could mean the outbreak is coming to a close. In the meantime, other GCC countries like Saudi Arabia have reduced prayer times to 5 minutes between adhan and iqaama, while Egypt has suspended crowded events or large gatherings until further notice.