Major News For Partygoers: You Can Now Order Alcoholic Drinks In Dubai Bars Without Ordering Food
Okay partygoers, THIS is the announcement you’ve been waiting for!!
Effective immediately, all licensed resto-bars and stand-alone bars across Dubai will now be able to serve alcoholic bevvies WITHOUT you needing to order meals or a snack along with it.
This post-lockdown news was confirmed in a circular issued by the Dubai Police to all licensed bars and restaurants in the emirate, on Friday, June 19.
The latest update mentioned;
“We would like to inform you that, as from its date, alcoholic drinks are permitted in licensed bars and bars without meals, with the need to adhere to the general precautionary measures in the regarding restaurants and food emirate and in particular establishments”.
However, establishments need to be wary of how they the drinks. Unless the bar is equipped with a machine dishwasher, they’ll have to serve drinks in disposable glasses, plus bottles are not permitted either.
P.S. Do keep in mind that ALL COVID-19 guidelines will strictly remain in place to ensure the safety of the community, as will the city-wide 11pm-6am curfew… for now
DHA is reminding all Dubai citizens and residents to treat social distancing and wearing a face mask, in public spaces, at all times as the NEW normal!
