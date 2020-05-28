د . إAEDSRر . س

Lovin Dubai X Anghami: The Official Top 30 Dubai Music Chart – May 28

Sick of listening to the same tracks on repeat, but struggle to find the latest hits? Well struggle no more, friends, this launch has got you!

Lovin has teamed up with Anghami to bring you a weekly Top 30 Music Chart, made up of Dubai’s most-streamed tracks. Sure, music is everywhere, but these are the tunes Dubai is listening to! And you’ll find a new one here every week.

Give this a blast! The mix of songs that’ll take you up, down, and everything in between. Big hits, small hits, hits that are ’bout to be big hits and alternative sounds you need in your life. From local and regional to international tracks, plucked from Anghami, fresh for a Dubai audience.

30. Daisies, Katy Perry

29. Hayeish Yeftekerni, Amr Diab

28. Wassellik Khabar (Acoustic Version), Nassif Zeytoun

27. Party Girl, StaySolidRocky

26. Solitaires (feat. Travis Scott), Future

25. Toosie Slide, Drake

24. Together, Sia

23. TOP FLOOR (feat. Travis Scott), Gunna

22. Enta El Nos5a El Aslya Enta Estsna2i (feat. Bahaa Soltan & Mahmoud El Esseily), Banque Misr

21. Lose Somebody, Kygo, OneRepublic

20. Chicago Freestyle (feat. Giveon), Drake

19. Zay Manty, Amr Diab

18. ما تغيبش ثواني, Wael Jassar

17. Antom Farhetna, Omantel

16. Be Kind, Marshmello & Halsey

15. Btaaref Shuur, Adham Nabulsi

14. Stuck with U, Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber

13. Be Okay, R3HAB & HRVY

12. THE SCOTTS, THE SCOTTS, Travis Scott & Kid Cudi

11. ROCKSTAR (feat. Roddy Ricch), DaBaby

10. Tasharkna Al Masir, Omantel & Fawaz Al Makki

9. Mahrgan Bent Elgeran (feat. Omar Kamal), Hassan Shakosh

8. Gharib El Hob (Intro of Forsa Tanya Series), Ramy Sabry

7. Hafzek Aan Ghayeb (Al Saher Series Intro), Joseph Attieh

6. Ana Lamma Bheb, Amjad Jumaa

5. Oud El Batal (feat. Omar Kamal), Hassan Shakosh

4. Rain On Me, Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

3. Millionaire (Intro of B 100 Wesh Series), El Madfaagya

2. GOOBA, 6ix9ine

1. Sonet El Hayah (feat. Hussain Al Jassmi), Orange Egypt

