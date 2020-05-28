Lovin Dubai X Anghami: The Official Top 30 Dubai Music Chart – May 28
Sick of listening to the same tracks on repeat, but struggle to find the latest hits? Well struggle no more, friends, this launch has got you!
Lovin has teamed up with Anghami to bring you a weekly Top 30 Music Chart, made up of Dubai’s most-streamed tracks. Sure, music is everywhere, but these are the tunes Dubai is listening to! And you’ll find a new one here every week.
Give this a blast! The mix of songs that’ll take you up, down, and everything in between. Big hits, small hits, hits that are ’bout to be big hits and alternative sounds you need in your life. From local and regional to international tracks, plucked from Anghami, fresh for a Dubai audience.
30. Daisies, Katy Perry
29. Hayeish Yeftekerni, Amr Diab
28. Wassellik Khabar (Acoustic Version), Nassif Zeytoun
27. Party Girl, StaySolidRocky
26. Solitaires (feat. Travis Scott), Future
25. Toosie Slide, Drake
24. Together, Sia
23. TOP FLOOR (feat. Travis Scott), Gunna
22. Enta El Nos5a El Aslya Enta Estsna2i (feat. Bahaa Soltan & Mahmoud El Esseily), Banque Misr
21. Lose Somebody, Kygo, OneRepublic
20. Chicago Freestyle (feat. Giveon), Drake
19. Zay Manty, Amr Diab
18. ما تغيبش ثواني, Wael Jassar
17. Antom Farhetna, Omantel
16. Be Kind, Marshmello & Halsey
15. Btaaref Shuur, Adham Nabulsi
14. Stuck with U, Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber
13. Be Okay, R3HAB & HRVY
11. ROCKSTAR (feat. Roddy Ricch), DaBaby
10. Tasharkna Al Masir, Omantel & Fawaz Al Makki
9. Mahrgan Bent Elgeran (feat. Omar Kamal), Hassan Shakosh
8. Gharib El Hob (Intro of Forsa Tanya Series), Ramy Sabry
7. Hafzek Aan Ghayeb (Al Saher Series Intro), Joseph Attieh
6. Ana Lamma Bheb, Amjad Jumaa
5. Oud El Batal (feat. Omar Kamal), Hassan Shakosh
4. Rain On Me, Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
3. Millionaire (Intro of B 100 Wesh Series), El Madfaagya
2. GOOBA, 6ix9ine
1. Sonet El Hayah (feat. Hussain Al Jassmi), Orange Egypt
