Lovin Dubai X Anghami: The Official Top 30 Dubai Music Chart – April 30

Sick of listening to the same tracks on repeat, but struggle to find the latest hits? Well struggle no more, friends, this launch has got you!

Lovin has teamed up with Anghami to bring you a weekly Top 30 Music Chart, made up of Dubai’s most-streamed tracks. Sure, music is everywhere, but these are the tunes Dubai is listening to! And you’ll find a new one here every week.

Give this a blast! The mix of songs that’ll take you up, down, and everything in between. Big hits, small hits, hits that are ’bout to be big hits and alternative sounds you need in your life. From local and regional to international tracks, plucked from Anghami, fresh for a Dubai audience. 

30. everything i wanted, Billie Eilish

29.  Houdini (feat. Swarmz & Tion Wayne), KSI

28. Ma Taayesha Kter, Dina Hayek

27.  Dorak Gai (Ft. Molotof), Wegz

26. 3ezwetna Malayeen, Vodafone

25.  I Got You, Bazzi

24. El Omr (From Sukkar Ziyada Series), Nancy Ajram

23. I’m Ready, Sam Smith & Demi Lovato

22. ROCKSTAR (feat. Roddy Ricch), DaBaby

21. Turks (feat. Travis Scott), NAV & Gunna

20. We Don’t Talk Anymore & Seta Al, Galaxy Dates

19. Heartless, The Weeknd

18. Falling, Trevor Daniel

17. Wassellik Khabar (Acoustic Version) Nassif Zeytoun

16. Gharib El Ho, Ramy Sabry

15. Roses (Imanbek Remix), SAINt JHN

14. Souvenir, Selena Gomez

13. The Box, Roddy Ricch

12. After Party, Don Toliver

11. When I Was Your Man & Aaala Baly, Galaxy Dates

10. Btaaref Shuur, Adham Nabulsi

9. Enta El Nos5a El Aslya Enta Ests, Banque Misr

8. Skechers, DripReport

7. WHATS POPPIN, Jack Harlow

6. Mahrgan Bent Elgeran, Hassan Shakosh

5. Oud El Batal (feat. Omar Kamal), Hassan Shakosh

4. Hafzek Aan Ghayeb, Joseph Attieh

3. THE SCOTTS, THE SCOTTS, Travis Scott & Kid Cudi

2. Sonet El Hayah, Orange Egypt

1. Toosie Slide, Drake

