د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Lovin Dubai X Anghami: The Official Top 30 Dubai Music Chart- March 19

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Lovin has teamed up with Anghami to bring you a weekly Top 30 Music Chart, made up of Dubai’s most-streamed tracks. Sure, music is everywhere, but these are the tunes Dubai is listening to! And you’ll find a new one here every week.

Give this a blast! The mix of songs that’ll take you up, down, and everything in between. Big hits, small hits, hits that are ’bout to be big hits and alternative sounds you need in your life. From local and regional to international tracks, plucked from Anghami, fresh for a Dubai audience. 

30. Baby Pluto, Lil Uzi Vert

29. Didn’t I, OneRepublic

28. everything i wanted, Billie Eilish

27. Godzilla (feat. Juice WRLD), Eminem

26. Salmonella, Tameem Youness

25. Blinding Lights, The Weeknd

24. Dorak Gai (Ft. Molotof), Wegz

23. To Die For, Sam Smith

22. Euphoria, Don Toliver

21. Ana Weyak, Ziad Bourji

20. The Box, Roddy Ricch

19. Helwa El Bedayat, Amr Diab

18. Say So, Doja Cat

17. No Time To Die, Billie Eilish

16. Dance Monkey, Tones and I

15. Makanak Fe Alby, Amr Diab

14. After Hours, The Weeknd

13. Physical, Dua Lipa

12. Sahran, Amr Diab

11. Sa’af, Ramy Gamal

10. Habetak Bi Edman, Mohamed Al Shehhi

9. Enta Al Saadah, Aseel Hameem

8. Zay Manty, Amr Diab

7. Albi Ya Albi, Nancy Ajram

6. Hayaty Msh Tamam, Ramy Sabry

5. Mosh Ha Eish (Anghami Originals), Carole Samaha

4. Hayeish Yeftekerni, Amr Diab

3. Mahrgan Bent Elgeran, Hassan Shakosh

2. Btaaref Shuur, Adham Nabulsi

1. Oud El Batal (feat. Omar Kamal), Hassan Shakosh

Download Anghami here

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?