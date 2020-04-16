Lovin Dubai X Anghami: The Official Top 30 Dubai Music Chart – April 16

د . إAEDSRر . س

April 16

Lovin has teamed up with Anghami to bring you a weekly Top 30 Music Chart, made up of Dubai’s most-streamed tracks. Sure, music is everywhere, but these are the tunes Dubai is listening to! And you’ll find a new one here every week.

Give this a blast! The mix of songs that’ll take you up, down, and everything in between. Big hits, small hits, hits that are ’bout to be big hits and alternative sounds you need in your life. From local and regional to international tracks, plucked from Anghami, fresh for a Dubai audience. 

30. Heartless, The Weeknd

29. What If I Told You That I Love You, Ali Gatie

28. Roses (Imanbek Remix) SAINt JHN

27. Savage, Megan Thee Stallion

26. everything i wanted Billie Eilish

25. Missed You (Bonus Track) The Weeknd

24. Enta Al Saadah Aseel Hameem

23. BELIEVE IT, PARTYNEXTDOOR & Rihanna

22. Hayaty Msh Tamam, Ramy Sabry

21. Souvenir, Selena Gomez

20. Hayeish Yeftekerni, Amr Diab

19. We Don’t Talk Anymore & Seta Al , Galaxy Dates

18. Albi Ya Albi, Nancy Ajram

17. Dance Monkey, Tones and I

16. Imagine (Quarantine), 8e Art

15. Zay Manty, Amr Diab

14. Ganna Tekfena, Mahmoud El Esseily

13. Turks (feat. Travis Scott), NAV & Gunna

12.Godzilla (feat. Juice WRLD), Eminem

11. Boyfriend, Selena Gomez

10. Dorak Gai (Ft. Molotof), Wegz

9. Btaaref Shuur, Adham Nabulsi

8. Break My Heart, Dua Lipa

7. Skechers, DripReport

6. Mahrgan Bent Elgera, Hassan Shakosh

5. The Box, Roddy Ricch

4. Alhamdulillah (Anghami Originals), Eissa Almarzoug

3. Corona! We Will Rock You, 8e Art

2.Toosie Slide, Drake

1. Oud El Batal (feat. Omar Kamal), Hassan Shakosh

