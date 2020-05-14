Lovin Dubai X Anghami: The Official Top 30 Dubai Music Chart – May 14
Sick of listening to the same tracks on repeat, but struggle to find the latest hits? Well struggle no more, friends, this launch has got you!
Lovin has teamed up with Anghami to bring you a weekly Top 30 Music Chart, made up of Dubai’s most-streamed tracks. Sure, music is everywhere, but these are the tunes Dubai is listening to! And you’ll find a new one here every week.
Give this a blast! The mix of songs that’ll take you up, down, and everything in between. Big hits, small hits, hits that are ’bout to be big hits and alternative sounds you need in your life. From local and regional to international tracks, plucked from Anghami, fresh for a Dubai audience.
30. Party Girl, StaySolidRocky
29. Elly Qadra (Leh La Soundtrack), Amal Maher
28. Dorak Gai (Ft. Molotof), Wegz
27. Wake Up Dead (Dany Neville Remix), Chris Brown feat. T-Pain
26. Saved My Life, Sia
25. Say So (feat. Nicki Minaj), Doja Cat
24. Souvenir, Selena Gomez
22. Surrender, Natalie Taylor
21. Don’t Rush (feat. Headie One), Young T & Bugsey
20. Wassellik Khabar (Acoustic Version), Nassif Zeytoun
19. ROCKSTAR (feat. Roddy Ricch), DaBaby
18. Enta El Nos5a El Aslya Enta Ests…, Banque Misr
17. Btaaref Shuur, Adham Nabulsi
16. Chicago Freestyle (feat. Giveon), Drake
15. Delali, Khaled & Gashi
14. Wahidi, May Matar
13. Oghniyat Pepsi Ramadan 2020, Pepsi Arabia
11. Be Kind, Marshmello & Halsey
10. Millionaire, El Madfaagya
9. Mahrgan Bent Elgeran, Hassan Shakosh
8. THE SCOTTS, THE SCOTTS, Travis Scott & Kid Cudi
7. Oud El Batal (feat. Omar Kamal), Hassan Shakosh
6. Hafzek Aan Ghayeb, Joseph Attieh
5. Stuck with U, Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber
4. Toosie Slide, Drake
3. GOOBA, 6ix9ine
2. 911, R3HAB and Timmy Trumpet
1. Sonet El Hayah (feat. Hussain Al…) Orange Egypt
