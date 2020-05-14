د . إAEDSRر . س

Lovin Dubai X Anghami: The Official Top 30 Dubai Music Chart – May 14

Sick of listening to the same tracks on repeat, but struggle to find the latest hits? Well struggle no more, friends, this launch has got you!

Lovin has teamed up with Anghami to bring you a weekly Top 30 Music Chart, made up of Dubai’s most-streamed tracks. Sure, music is everywhere, but these are the tunes Dubai is listening to! And you’ll find a new one here every week.

Give this a blast! The mix of songs that’ll take you up, down, and everything in between. Big hits, small hits, hits that are ’bout to be big hits and alternative sounds you need in your life. From local and regional to international tracks, plucked from Anghami, fresh for a Dubai audience.

30. Party Girl, StaySolidRocky

29. Elly Qadra (Leh La Soundtrack), Amal Maher

28. Dorak Gai (Ft. Molotof), Wegz

27. Wake Up Dead (Dany Neville Remix), Chris Brown feat. T-Pain

26. Saved My Life, Sia

25. Say So (feat. Nicki Minaj), Doja Cat

24. Souvenir, Selena Gomez

23. When I Was Your Man & Aaala Baly… Galaxy Dates

22. Surrender, Natalie Taylor

21. Don’t Rush (feat. Headie One), Young T & Bugsey

20. Wassellik Khabar (Acoustic Version), Nassif Zeytoun

19. ROCKSTAR (feat. Roddy Ricch), DaBaby

18. Enta El Nos5a El Aslya Enta Ests…, Banque Misr

17. Btaaref Shuur, Adham Nabulsi

16. Chicago Freestyle (feat. Giveon), Drake

15. Delali, Khaled & Gashi

14. Wahidi, May Matar

13. Oghniyat Pepsi Ramadan 2020, Pepsi Arabia

12. Gharib El Hob, Ramy Sabry

11. Be Kind, Marshmello & Halsey

10. Millionaire, El Madfaagya

9. Mahrgan Bent Elgeran, Hassan Shakosh

8. THE SCOTTS, THE SCOTTS, Travis Scott & Kid Cudi

7. Oud El Batal (feat. Omar Kamal), Hassan Shakosh

6. Hafzek Aan Ghayeb, Joseph Attieh

5. Stuck with U, Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber

4. Toosie Slide, Drake

3. GOOBA, 6ix9ine

2. 911, R3HAB and Timmy Trumpet

1. Sonet El Hayah (feat. Hussain Al…) Orange Egypt

Latest free music anytime, anywhere on Anghami here

