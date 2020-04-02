د . إAEDSRر . س

Lovin Dubai X Anghami: The Official Top 30 Dubai Music Chart- April 2

Lovin has teamed up with Anghami to bring you a weekly Top 30 Music Chart, made up of Dubai’s most-streamed tracks. Sure, music is everywhere, but these are the tunes Dubai is listening to! And you’ll find a new one here every week.

Give this a blast! The mix of songs that’ll take you up, down, and everything in between. Big hits, small hits, hits that are ’bout to be big hits and alternative sounds you need in your life. From local and regional to international tracks, plucked from Anghami, fresh for a Dubai audience. 

Latest free music anytime, anywhere on Anghami here

30. Roses (Imanbek Remix) SAINt JHN

29. Makanak Fe Alby, Amr Diab

28. Kings & Queens, Ava Max

27. everything i wanted, Billie Eilish

26. Where You Wanna Be, R3HAB and Elena Temnikova

25. Nothing Compares (Bonus Track) The Weeknd

24. Enta Al Saadah, Aseel Hameem

23. Ana Weyak, Ziad Bourji

22. Rahet Aleek Afaham, Nour El Zein

21. Can We Kiss Forever? Kinà

20. Zay Manty, Amr Diab

19. Like It Is, Kygo, Zara Larsson, Tyga

18. Hayaty Msh Tamam, Ramy Sabry

17. Dance Monkey, Tones and I

16. Say So, Doja Cat

15. Hayeish Yeftekerni, Amr Diab

14.Dorak Gai (Ft. Molotof), Wegz

13. BELIEVE IT, PARTYNEXTDOOR & Rihanna

12. Ganna Tekfena, Mahmoud El Esseily

11. What If I Told You That I Love You, Ali Gatie

10. Godzilla (feat. Juice WRLD), Eminem

9. Break My Heart, Dua Lipa

8. Turks (feat. Travis Scott), NAV & Gunna

7. Missed You (Bonus Track), The Weeknd

6. Albi Ya Albi, Nancy Ajram

5. Imagine (Quarantine), 8e Art

4. Mahrgan Bent Elgeran, Hassan Shakosh

3. The Box, Roddy Ricch

2. Btaaref Shuur, Adham Nabulsi

1. Oud El Batal (feat. Omar Kamal), Hassan Shakosh

