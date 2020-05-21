Lovin Dubai X Anghami: The Official Top 30 Dubai Music Chart – May 21
Sick of listening to the same tracks on repeat, but struggle to find the latest hits? Well struggle no more, friends, this launch has got you!
Lovin has teamed up with Anghami to bring you a weekly Top 30 Music Chart, made up of Dubai’s most-streamed tracks. Sure, music is everywhere, but these are the tunes Dubai is listening to! And you’ll find a new one here every week.
Give this a blast! The mix of songs that’ll take you up, down, and everything in between. Big hits, small hits, hits that are ’bout to be big hits and alternative sounds you need in your life. From local and regional to international tracks, plucked from Anghami, fresh for a Dubai audience.
30. 911, R3HAB and Timmy Trumpet
29. Will (Remix) Joyner Lucas & Will Smith
28. Saved My Life, Sia
27. Say So (feat. Nicki Minaj), Doja Cat
26. Toosie Slide, Drake
25. Wassellik Khabar (Acoustic Version), Nassif Zeytoun
24. Party Girl, StaySolidRocky
23. Souvenir, Selena Gomez
22. Surrender, Natalie Taylor
21. Enta El Nos5a El Aslya Enta Estsna2i (feat. Bahaa Soltan & Mahmoud El Esseily), Banque Misr
20. Delali, Khaled & Gashi
19. Btaaref Shuur, Adham Nabulsi
18. Daisies, Katy Perry
17. Lose Somebody, Kygo, OneRepublic
16. Chicago Freestyle (feat. Giveon), Drake
15. Nater (Emdee Jabr Remix), Adonis & Aziz Maraka
14. ROCKSTAR (feat. Roddy Ricch), DaBaby
13. Solitaires (feat. Travis Scott), Future
12. Oud El Batal (feat. Omar Kamal), Hassan Shakosh
11. Be Kind, Marshmello & Halsey
10. Gharib El Hob (Intro of Forsa Tanya Series), Ramy Sabry
9. Mahrgan Bent Elgeran (feat. Omar Kamal), Hassan Shakosh
8. Oghniyat Pepsi Ramadan 2020, Pepsi Arabia
7. Hafzek Aan Ghayeb (Al Saher Series Intro), Joseph Attieh
5. Stuck with U, Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber
4. Millionaire (Intro of B 100 Wesh Series), El Madfaagya
3. Tasharkna Al Masir, Omantel & Fawaz Al Makki
2. GOOBA, 6ix9ine
1. Sonet El Hayah (feat. Hussain Al Jassmi), Orange Egypt
