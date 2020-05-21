د . إAEDSRر . س

Lovin Dubai X Anghami: The Official Top 30 Dubai Music Chart – May 21

Sick of listening to the same tracks on repeat, but struggle to find the latest hits? Well struggle no more, friends, this launch has got you!

Lovin has teamed up with Anghami to bring you a weekly Top 30 Music Chart, made up of Dubai’s most-streamed tracks. Sure, music is everywhere, but these are the tunes Dubai is listening to! And you’ll find a new one here every week.

Give this a blast! The mix of songs that’ll take you up, down, and everything in between. Big hits, small hits, hits that are ’bout to be big hits and alternative sounds you need in your life. From local and regional to international tracks, plucked from Anghami, fresh for a Dubai audience.

30. 911, R3HAB and Timmy Trumpet

29. Will (Remix) Joyner Lucas & Will Smith

28. Saved My Life, Sia

27. Say So (feat. Nicki Minaj), Doja Cat

26. Toosie Slide, Drake

25. Wassellik Khabar (Acoustic Version), Nassif Zeytoun

24. Party Girl, StaySolidRocky

23. Souvenir, Selena Gomez

22. Surrender, Natalie Taylor

21. Enta El Nos5a El Aslya Enta Estsna2i (feat. Bahaa Soltan & Mahmoud El Esseily), Banque Misr

20. Delali, Khaled & Gashi

19. Btaaref Shuur, Adham Nabulsi

18. Daisies, Katy Perry

17. Lose Somebody, Kygo, OneRepublic

16. Chicago Freestyle (feat. Giveon), Drake

15. Nater (Emdee Jabr Remix), Adonis & Aziz Maraka

14. ROCKSTAR (feat. Roddy Ricch), DaBaby

13. Solitaires (feat. Travis Scott), Future

12. Oud El Batal (feat. Omar Kamal), Hassan Shakosh

11. Be Kind, Marshmello & Halsey

10. Gharib El Hob (Intro of Forsa Tanya Series), Ramy Sabry

9. Mahrgan Bent Elgeran (feat. Omar Kamal), Hassan Shakosh

8. Oghniyat Pepsi Ramadan 2020, Pepsi Arabia

7. Hafzek Aan Ghayeb (Al Saher Series Intro), Joseph Attieh

6. THE SCOTTS, THE SCOTTS, Travis Scott & Kid Cudi

5. Stuck with U, Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber

4. Millionaire (Intro of B 100 Wesh Series), El Madfaagya

3. Tasharkna Al Masir, Omantel & Fawaz Al Makki

2. GOOBA, 6ix9ine

1. Sonet El Hayah (feat. Hussain Al Jassmi), Orange Egypt

Tunes are nothing with a slick sound system

Need inspo’ for a head-turner home system?

Go hard or go home with a B-E-A-utifulllll piece of equipment; the Sonos Sub The Wireless Subwoofer for Deep Bass in black.

Featuring a break-the-bank price tag of AED2,890, this is made for those with a serious interest in sound and design combined.

Latest free music anytime, anywhere on Anghami here

