Lovin Dubai X Anghami: The Official Top 30 Dubai Music Chart – April 23

Lovin has teamed up with Anghami to bring you a weekly Top 30 Music Chart, made up of Dubai’s most-streamed tracks. Sure, music is everywhere, but these are the tunes Dubai is listening to! And you’ll find a new one here every week.

Give this a blast! The mix of songs that’ll take you up, down, and everything in between. Big hits, small hits, hits that are ’bout to be big hits and alternative sounds you need in your life. From local and regional to international tracks, plucked from Anghami, fresh for a Dubai audience. 

Latest free music anytime, anywhere on Anghami here

30. Surrender, Natalie Taylor

29. Albi Ya Albi, Nancy Ajram

28. Enta Al Saadah, Aseel Hameem

27. Enta Aqwa, Mohammed Mounir, Samira Said

26. Zay Manty, Amr Diab

25. Souvenir, Selena Gomez

24. Hayaty Msh Tamam, Ramy Sabry

23. ROCKSTAR (feat. Roddy Ricch), DaBaby

22. everything i wanted, Billie Eilish

21. Ya Hob Ya Saab, Ramy Ayach

20.  Roses (Imanbek Remix) SAINt JHN

19. Hayeish Yeftekerni, Amr Diab

18. Heartless, The Weeknd

17. Turks (feat. Travis Scott), NAV & Gunna

16. After Party, Don Toliver

15. I Got You, Bazzi

14. Boyfriend, Selena Gomez

13. The Box, Roddy Ricch

12. Ganna Tekfena, Mahmoud El Esseily

11. I’m Ready, Sam Smith & Demi Lovato

10. Dorak Gai (Ft. Molotof), Wegz

9. Btaaref Shuur, Adham Nabulsi

8. Skechers, DripReport

7. EXCLUSIVE: Wassellik Khabar (Acoustic Version), Nassif Zeytoun

6. Oud El Batal (feat. Omar Kamal), Hassan Shakosh

5. Hafzek Aan Gahyeb (Al Saher), Joseph Attieh

4. Mahrgan Bent Elgeran, Hassan Shakosh

3. We Don’t Talk Anymore & Seta Al, Galaxy Dates

2. El Omr, Nancy Ajram

1. Toosie Slide, Drake

