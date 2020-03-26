د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Lovin Dubai X Anghami: The Official Top 30 Dubai Music Chart- March 26

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Lovin has teamed up with Anghami to bring you a weekly Top 30 Music Chart, made up of Dubai’s most-streamed tracks. Sure, music is everywhere, but these are the tunes Dubai is listening to! And you’ll find a new one here every week.

Give this a blast! The mix of songs that’ll take you up, down, and everything in between. Big hits, small hits, hits that are ’bout to be big hits and alternative sounds you need in your life. From local and regional to international tracks, plucked from Anghami, fresh for a Dubai audience. 

Latest free music anytime, anywhere on Anghami here

30. Euphoria (feat. Travis Scott & Kaash Paige)

29. everything i wanted, Billie Eilish

28. To Die For, Sam Smith

27. Alone Again, The Weeknd

26. Ana Weyak, Ziad Bourji

25. Enta Al Saadah, Aseel Hameem

24. Can We Kiss Forever? (feat. Adriana Proenza), Kina

23. Habibi Ya, Yara

22. In Your Eyes, The Weeknd

21. Helwa El Bedayat, Amr Diab

20. Dorak Gai (Ft. Molotof), Wegz

19. Makanak Fe Alby, Amr Diab

18. Jamalak, Maya Ghanam

17. No Time To Die, Billie Eilish

16. Dance Monkey, Tones and I

15. Hardest To Love, The Weeknd

14. Say So, Doja Cat

13. Sahran, Amr Diab

12. Godzilla (feat. Juice WRLD), Eminem

11. What If I Told You That I Love You, Ali Gatie

10. Save Your Tears, The Weeknd

9. Zay Manty, Amr Diab

8. Ganna Tekfena, Mahmoud El Esseily

7. Hayaty Msh Tamam, Ramy Sabry

6. Albi Ya Albi, Nancy Ajram

5. Hayeish Yeftekerni, Amr Diab

4. The Box, Roddy Ricch

3. Mahrgan Bent Elgeran, Hassan Shakosh

2. Btaaref Shuur, Adham Nabulsi

1. Oud El Batal (feat. Omar Kamal), Hassan Shakosh

 

Latest free music anytime, anywhere on Anghami here

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?