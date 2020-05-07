Lovin Dubai X Anghami: The Official Top 30 Dubai Music Chart – May 7

د . إAEDSRر . س

Sick of listening to the same tracks on repeat, but struggle to find the latest hits? Well struggle no more, friends, this launch has got you!

Lovin has teamed up with Anghami to bring you a weekly Top 30 Music Chart, made up of Dubai’s most-streamed tracks. Sure, music is everywhere, but these are the tunes Dubai is listening to! And you’ll find a new one here every week.

Give this a blast! The mix of songs that’ll take you up, down, and everything in between. Big hits, small hits, hits that are ’bout to be big hits and alternative sounds you need in your life. From local and regional to international tracks, plucked from Anghami, fresh for a Dubai audience.

30. The Box, Roddy Ricch

29. Hayeish Yeftekerni, Amr Diab

28. Dorak Gai (Ft. Molotof), Wegz

27. El Nass Bwab (Al Saher Series So) Joseph Attieh

26. D4L, Future, Drake & Young Thug

25. Surrender, Natalie Taylor

24. ROCKSTAR (feat. Roddy Ricch), DaBaby

23. Turks (feat. Travis Scott), NAV & Gunna

22. Wassellik Khabar (Acoustic Version), Nassif Zeytoun

21. Souvenir, Selena Gomez

20. Say So (feat. Nicki Minaj), Doja Cat

19. Saved My Life, Sia

18. Elly Qadra (Leh La Soundtrack), Amal Maher

17. Al Karetheyah (Live From Sahrani) Oras Sattar

16. Pain 1993 (feat. Playboi Carti) Drake

15. When I Was Your Man & Aaala Baly, Galaxy Dates

14. Enta El Nos5a El Aslya Enta Ests, Banque Misr

13. Millionaire (Intro of B 100 Wesh) El Madfaagya

12. Btaaref Shuur, Adham Nabulsi

11. Gharib El Hob, Ramy Sabry

10. Skechers, DripReport

9. Chicago Freestyle (feat. Giveon), Drake

8. Mahrgan Bent Elgeran, Hassan Shakosh

7. Oud El Batal (feat. Omar Kamal), Hassan Shakosh

6. Hafzek Aan Ghayeb, Joseph Attieh

5. THE SCOTTS, THE SCOTTS, Travis Scott & Kid Cudi

4. Toosie Slide, Drake

3. Be Kind, Marshmello & Halsey

2. Stronger Together, Khalifa & Mojo

1. Sonet El Hayah (feat. Hussain Al Jassmi), Orange Egypt

