Lovin Dubai X Anghami: The Official Top 30 Dubai Music Chart – May 7
Sick of listening to the same tracks on repeat, but struggle to find the latest hits? Well struggle no more, friends, this launch has got you!
Lovin has teamed up with Anghami to bring you a weekly Top 30 Music Chart, made up of Dubai’s most-streamed tracks. Sure, music is everywhere, but these are the tunes Dubai is listening to! And you’ll find a new one here every week.
Give this a blast! The mix of songs that’ll take you up, down, and everything in between. Big hits, small hits, hits that are ’bout to be big hits and alternative sounds you need in your life. From local and regional to international tracks, plucked from Anghami, fresh for a Dubai audience.
30. The Box, Roddy Ricch
29. Hayeish Yeftekerni, Amr Diab
28. Dorak Gai (Ft. Molotof), Wegz
27. El Nass Bwab (Al Saher Series So) Joseph Attieh
26. D4L, Future, Drake & Young Thug
25. Surrender, Natalie Taylor
24. ROCKSTAR (feat. Roddy Ricch), DaBaby
23. Turks (feat. Travis Scott), NAV & Gunna
22. Wassellik Khabar (Acoustic Version), Nassif Zeytoun
21. Souvenir, Selena Gomez
20. Say So (feat. Nicki Minaj), Doja Cat
19. Saved My Life, Sia
18. Elly Qadra (Leh La Soundtrack), Amal Maher
17. Al Karetheyah (Live From Sahrani) Oras Sattar
16. Pain 1993 (feat. Playboi Carti) Drake
15. When I Was Your Man & Aaala Baly, Galaxy Dates
14. Enta El Nos5a El Aslya Enta Ests, Banque Misr
13. Millionaire (Intro of B 100 Wesh) El Madfaagya
12. Btaaref Shuur, Adham Nabulsi
11. Gharib El Hob, Ramy Sabry
10. Skechers, DripReport
9. Chicago Freestyle (feat. Giveon), Drake
8. Mahrgan Bent Elgeran, Hassan Shakosh
7. Oud El Batal (feat. Omar Kamal), Hassan Shakosh
6. Hafzek Aan Ghayeb, Joseph Attieh
5. THE SCOTTS, THE SCOTTS, Travis Scott & Kid Cudi
4. Toosie Slide, Drake
3. Be Kind, Marshmello & Halsey
2. Stronger Together, Khalifa & Mojo
1. Sonet El Hayah (feat. Hussain Al Jassmi), Orange Egypt
Tunes are nothing with a slick sound system
Need inspo’ for a head-turner home system?
Go hard or go home with a B-E-A-utifulllll piece of equipment; the Sonos Sub The Wireless Subwoofer for Deep Bass in black.
Featuring a break-the-bank price tag of AED2,890, this is made for those with a serious interest in sound and design combined.